After winning hearts with four impressive seasons, Gullak is all set to return with Season 5 on June 5, 2026. Created by TVF, the beloved family drama has built a loyal audience, particularly for its raw emotions and relatable middle-class stories.

Similar to previous seasons, Gullak season 5 will stream on SonyLiv. With season 5 approaching, let’s take a quick look at what happened in the last four seasons of the middle-class family entertainer.

Gullak Season 4 Ending

The ending of Gullak season 4 was emotional for the Mishra family when Aman Mishra left home after a heated argument. However, Annu managed to track his younger brother and try to reconcile with him.

In the end, Aman returned home and had an emotional breakdown in front of his family. He also apologized to his father, Santosh Mishra, for his poor behavior. Despite all the rifts, the Mishra family reunited.

Gullak Recak: Major Incidents That Took Place Over The Seasons

The first season of the TVF series primarily introduces the family members and explores the struggles a middle-class family faces. There was no significant incident that took place in the first season. It showed family bonding, heartwarming moments, and realistic portrayal of family life, which resonated with the audience.

However, in the second season, Shanti Mishra was taken to a medical camp by Bittu ki Mummy. The medical reports raised concerns about the entire Mishra family. They began making extra efforts to create a relaxed environment for Shanti.

In the Season 3 ending, a tragic incident happened when Santosh Mishra suffered a heart attack. This scene has surely broken many people, as it was a pure emotional & gut-wrenching finale episode.

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In all these seasons, Annu and Aman Mishra’s character witnessed significant development. Annu becomes more responsible and attempts his best to help his family either emotionally or financially. On the other side, Aman is growing older and having some new experiences, including love.

Better: Gullak Season 5 Brings A Major Cast Change

The core cast of Gullak will remain the same, but not Annu Mishra’s character. In the previous four seasons, Vaibhav Raj Gupta had played the role of Annu. Meanwhile, in the fifth season, the cast features Anant V. Joshi (Maamla Legal Hai fame) as the older brother. After the trailer was released, fans have given mixed reactions to this cast change. Now, only time will tell whether Anant will meet fans’ expectations with Annu Mishra’s role.

Gullak Season 5 Trailer

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