Some shows don’t just entertain you, they become a part of your home. Gullak S5 is back, and it is time for that yearly reunion. The trailer of the show has arrived, and amidst the middle-class musings and the random chaos, something looks off! The family does not look the same anymore! Of course, Vaibhav Raj Gupta’s exit as Annu Mishra and Anant Joshi replacing him are major factors, and I am not sure if the audience will accept this transition!

No doubt, Anant Joshi is a great actor, but will he fill the shoes of Annu Mishra? I mean, will – Areeey, aapko nahi pata sound the same, is a doubt I have! Anyway, coming back to the trailer, it is a regular progression and transition! Annu Mishra is struggling to provide for his family and is in love. His brother, Aman Mishra, seems to have cracked a way to find fame online!

Jameel Khan and Geetanjali Kulkarni’s Santosh and Shanti Mishra are looking worried as they have to keep up with the changing times. The show seems to effortlessly bring back the warmth and humor, but now it feels a bit stale!

The familiar narration, slice-of-life storytelling, and razor-sharp observations about Indian households are missing from the trailer! The essence of Gullak thrives on the beautifully imperfect dynamics of the Mishra family and the balance between their struggles and joys.

Season 5 trailer is not promising that! The new anecdotes and the fresh conflicts of the senior and junior Mishras trying to make a new home for themselves feel a little out of place! The trailer may feel a little different, but difference is not always a bad thing. If the writing retains its trademark honesty and emotional depth, Gullak Season 5 has every chance of winning hearts once again.

The world is still familiar, comforting, and emotionally available, even if Annu Bhaiya’s new face takes some getting used to. The Mishras still feel like family, and that alone is reason enough to return for this TVF series.

Check out the trailer of Gullak Season 5 here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi!

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