TV actor Neil Bhatt, who is seen playing the role of Virat in the show ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ (GHKPM), will be seen blaming his on-screen wife Paakhi, played by Aishwarya Sharma for inciting their son Vinayak against his ex-wife Sai (Ayesha Singh).

He tells Paakhi that because of her, Vinayak considers Sai to be a bad woman.

It was seen earlier that Virat is trying to make Vinayak understand that Sai is his mother but he is not ready to accept the truth.

For this, Virat blames Paakhi and says she is giving wrong lessons to him.

However, Paakhi denies his allegations and says that he never gave her due respect as a wife nor does he consider her to be a good mother.

She also threatens to take her life and after listening to her, Virat gets angry and adds that she cannot always repeat the same thing.

He asks her not to poison Vinayak’s mind against Sai and if she really loves him as a mother, she must teach him good and positive things about others.

In the end, Paakhi says that ‘Virat you don’t love me’.’Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ airs on Star Plus.

