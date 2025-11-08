The Ashford family is a key part of the popular soap opera General Hospital. Be it Curtis Ashford, Portia Robinson, or Trina Robinson. Here are the characters that make up the family tree by birth, marriage, and adoption.

General Hospital: The Ashford Family Tree Explained

By Birth

Marshall Ashford

Tommy Ashford (via Marshall) †

Curtis Ashford (via Marshall)

Trina Robinson (via Curtis)

By Marriage

Irene Henry (via Marshall) †

Jordan Ashford (via Tommy)

Portia Robinson (via Curtis)

By Adoption

TJ Ashford (via Tommy)

Baby Davis-Ashford (via TJ) †

Irene Davis-Ashford (via TJ) †

Marshall Ashford (played by Robert Gossett)

Marshall is the firstborn of the Ashford family and is a musician. He was once a veteran in Vietnam, volunteered at General Hospital, and managed the Savoy. Marshall was married to Irene Henry, and they had two sons.

Irene Henry (played by Cheryl Francis Harrington) †

Irene is an offscreen character who has mostly been mentioned by the core characters. She appeared onscreen during a dream Marshall had and once as a ghost. Irene and Marshall have two sons together, Tommy and Curtis.

Tommy Ashford †

Tommy is also an offscreen character. He has only been onscreen once in a picture frame, where an unknown actor smiles as the character. He was married to Jordan decades ago. He was the legal father of TJ Ashford.

Jordan Ashford (played by Tanisha Harper)

Jordan has formerly been the Deputy Mayor of Port Charles, Commissioner at the PCPD, aka Port Charles Police Department, DEA agent at the Baltimore Police Department, associate of the Jeromes, and an undercover agent.

She was married to Tommy Ashford but had an affair with Shawn Butler during the marriage, which led to the birth of TJ Ashford. Tommy was the legal father of TJ. Jordan later also got married to Tommy’s brother, Curtis.

Curtis Ashford (played by Donell Turner)

Curtis is the son of Marshall and Irene and the brother of Tommy. He is the CEO of Aurora Media and has previously been involved in its various departments. He is also the owner of The Savoy. Curtis is

Portia Robinson (played by Brook Kerr)

Portia is the Chief of Staff and former Chief of Internal Medicine at General Hospital. She was previously married to Marcus Taggert. Years later, she tied the knot with Curtis Ashford. She has a daughter with Curtis named Trina and is pregnant with baby two, whose father is either Curtis or Isaiah.

TJ Ashford (played by Tajh Bellow)

TJ is the son of Jordan Ashford and Shawn Butler and the legal son of Tommy. He is a neurology intern at General Hospital. During his romance with Molly Lansing-Davis, the couple opted for surrogacy to become new parents, but sadly, both times, the unborn babies did not make it.

Trina Robinson (played by Tabyana Ali)

Trina is the daughter of Portia and Curtis. She is currently attending university and has formerly interned and assisted at galleries.

