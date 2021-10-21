Actress Gauahar Khan who played ‘Zubina’ in the social comedy-drama ’14 Phere’ opens up on playing diverse roles in the film.
This film is about mischievous wedding plans with laughter and drama. Directed by Devanshu Singh, the film stars Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda along with Gauahar Khan and Jameel Khan in pivotal roles.
Sharing her experience, Gauahar Khan said: “As an artist one always looks to have their abilities attain new horizons. I think the best part about being an actor is that you get to experiment with different kinds of roles. With ’14 Phere’ I got to play three diverse roles, with characteristics much different from one another. I play ‘Zubina’, an aspiring artist who plays the fake mother to both Vikrant and Kriti respectively for the two weddings.”
Gauahar Khan adds: “I was required to portray two people much older than me while keeping the integrity of an aspiring actress. The character was sketched out for me in detail, so I had a set idea of what I was expected to do. My most favourite part about weddings is the madness and behind the scenes, masti and Devanshu sir’s organised vision for this film unfolds the most fun wedding on-screen.”
The world television premiere of ’14 Phere’ is on October 24 at 12 noon on &pictures.
Gauahar started her journey as a model and was one of the participants in 2002 for the Femina Miss India beauty pageant. She went on gaining popularity with many non-fiction TV shows like ‘The Khan Sisters’, ‘Ticket to Bollywood’, ‘India’s Raw Star’, ‘I Can Do That’ and different seasons of ‘Bigg Boss’. She was the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 7’.
