Actress Gauahar Khan who played ‘Zubina’ in the social comedy-drama ’14 Phere’ opens up on playing diverse roles in the film.

This film is about mischievous wedding plans with laughter and drama. Directed by Devanshu Singh, the film stars Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda along with Gauahar Khan and Jameel Khan in pivotal roles.

Sharing her experience, Gauahar Khan said: “As an artist one always looks to have their abilities attain new horizons. I think the best part about being an actor is that you get to experiment with different kinds of roles. With ’14 Phere’ I got to play three diverse roles, with characteristics much different from one another. I play ‘Zubina’, an aspiring artist who plays the fake mother to both Vikrant and Kriti respectively for the two weddings.”