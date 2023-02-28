Actress Sonali Naik, who is known for her performances in shows like ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’, ‘Yahan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli’, and ‘Gathbandhan’, among others, spilled some beans on her journey as an actor in the showbiz.

Sonali said: “Since childhood, I never thought of becoming an actor, I always wanted to settle down and live a normal life but destiny had different plans for me. So I can say that I became an actor by chance. It all happened when I started performing in a local theatre group.”

“In 1995, I came to Mumbai to receive an award for state-level competition. After that, I got an offer to perform in a commercial play and that’s when the journey began. There has been no turning back since,” Sonali Naik said.

While wrapping up the conversation, Sonali Naik expressed her gratitude, saying that she is satisfied with the way her acting career is moving forward.

“Today, when I look back at things, I feel so happy that destiny brought me into this profession. By God’s grace, I have got lovely opportunities in my career and have essayed different roles every time. In addition, the audience has also been very supportive in terms of appreciation towards my craft. I hope to keep delivering my best on-screen for years,” she added.

