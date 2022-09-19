Emilia Clarke rose to massive popularity after her outstanding work in Game Of Thrones as Khaleesi. Well, in the show we can see a lot of s*x and n*dity scenes. Now, recently, the actress opened up about them and shared how her attitude changed towards it with the progress of the show. Scroll below to read.

In a candid conversation, Emilia shared that her inexperience had led her to do so many n*de scenes in the first season of Game Of Thrones. She further talked about how she progressed with her character and attitude.

As mentioned in Deadline, in a podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Emilia Clarke said, “Season One was what it was. There was a f*ck-ton of n*dity.” Daenerys Targaryen of Game Of Thrones shared, “I’m floating through this first season and I have no idea what I’m doing. I have no idea what any of this is. I came to terms with that beforehand, but then going in and doing it…I’d been on a film set twice before then, and I’m now on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I don’t know what I’m meant to do, and I don’t know what’s expected of me, and I don’t know what you want, and I don’t know what I want.”

Going further in the conversation, Emilia Clarke revealed that there were a lot of insecurities about not being worthy enough to pull off this role or not worthy enough to need anything. But with time and seasons, she gained that confidence as her co-star Jason Momoa gave a piece of advice.

Emilia shared, “It was definitely hard, which is why the scenes when I got to do them with Jason were wonderful, because he was like, ‘No, sweetie, this isn’t okay.’ And I was like ‘Oh.’”

Talking about how things are different now, Emilia Clarke concluded, “Now things are very, very different. I’m a lot more savvy with what I’m comfortable with, and what I am okay with doing. I’ve had fights on set before where I’m like, ‘No, the sheet stays up,’ and they’re like, ‘You don’t wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans.’ And I’m like, ‘F*ck you.’”

Well, more power to the ‘Khaleesi’ a.k.a. Emilia Clarke. What do you think? Let us know!

