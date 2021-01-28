



True-crime is so much more than stories of serial killers and grisly murders. Crime docu-series on Netflix not only explores the darkest recesses of human experience, but also the curious corners of sensational crimes. These docu-series reveals the fascinating frankness of curious characters, who shock us, scorch us with horror, or fill us with hope.

Netflix has a plethora of crime docu-series. If you are looking for some we have true-crime docs on Netflix streaming now that has dangerous deceivers, spirited survivors and quirky con men. Take a look at our list

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

This mini-series showcases the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic who hired a hitman to kill his animal-rights-activist nemesis, Carole Baskin. The series was released on the streaming platform on March 20, 2020, and it is as one of Netflix’s most successful releases to date.

The Keepers

The seven-episode documentary miniseries explores the unsolved murder of nun Catherine Cesnik in 1969. The documentary delves into disturbing content including descriptions of child abuse. It’s a riveting series that is heart-wrenching yet deeply humane.

The Devil Next Door

The documentary series, which was premiered in 2019 on Netflix, showcases the trial in Israel, which accused a seemingly harmless grandfather from Cleveland of being the infamous Nazi death camp guard, Ivan the Terrible.

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

The three-part docuseries revolves around an attention-seeking murderer who posted videos online after killing two kittens. It was one of Netflix’s Top 5 most-watched documentaries of 2019.

The Confession Killer

2019 American true-crime documentary miniseries revolves around the 1983 case of Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to over 200 murders in the United States. However, years later the confessions turned out to be lies.

