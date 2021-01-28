Zendaya is one of the most popular actresses in the West right now. The Spider-Man actress recently won her first Emmy-award for Euphoria and will be next seen in the Netflix film Malcolm & Marie opposite David Washington.

The film will be releasing early next month and is making headlines ever since the trailer of the same was released.

In an interview with E! News, Zendaya spoke about the age gap between her and David Washington. The actress is 24 and the Tenet actor is 36 and they’ll be seen romancing each other in Malcolm & Marie.

Talking about the age gap of 12 years, the Spider-Man actress said, “I’ve played a 16-year-old since I was 16.”

Zendaya continued, “You have to remember, also, people grew up with me as a child. It’s watching, I guess, your younger sibling now, you know, they’re grown…”

The Disney actress further added, “So it’s hard for people to wrap around the idea that I am grown in real life. You know, even though I do play a teenager on television still.”

Both Euphoria and Malcolm & Marie are created by writer-director Sam Levinson. The film was shot under lockdown in summer 2020 with minimal crew on the sets.

Zendaya said, “Sometimes when you don’t see the roles that you want, sometimes you gotta be a part of creating them. So I’m grateful Sam wrote this movie for us.”

Talking about the safety of the cast and crew, the Spider-Man actress said it was ‘number one concern’.

In Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Zendaya was seen with Carey Mulligan. There she talked about her childhood as a ‘Disney Kid’.

Mulligan mentioned that the Euphoria star ‘can’t think of yourself as a Disney kid now’ but that’s how she has been brought up and feels like it’s a part of who she is. “The thing is, I am. And to a degree, I am grateful for that. That’s where I started, and I learned so much from that experience,” Zendaya added.

