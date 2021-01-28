Ever since the Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav starrer The White Tiger has released on Netflix, fans and critics have not stopped praising the film. It indeed has touched the sensitive corners of everyone who saw the film and has cajoled people into thinking beyond what they see. Well, not only Indians but also people outside India connected with the film and how! One such eminent personality who has loved the film is Cardi B.

Cardi is not the first non-Indian to go gaga about the film. Priyanka’s hubby Nick Jonas too recently gave a thumbs up to wifey’s latest release and arranged for a private screening. But, we know you all are excited to know about the rapper’s comments. Check it out below.

American rapper Cardi B has applauded the Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav starrer. It seems she could easily connect with The White Tiger. The rapper took to her Twitter handle and praised the film as she wrote, “White tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it .” Check Out the post below:

White tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 27, 2021

No sooner Priyanka Chopra saw the Tweet, she instantly replied to Cardi B. Her Tweet read, “Same @iamcardib ! Thank you, so happy you enjoyed it.” Check out the tweet below:

Same @iamcardib! Thank you, so happy you enjoyed it 🙏🏽 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 27, 2021

Interestingly, Priyanka’s name was recently submitted in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role while her co-star Rajkummar Rao’s name was submitted in Best Actor in a Supporting Role category.

Well, we love how Cardi B took out time to watch The White Tiger and moreover expressed her emotions on social media. We think it is a proud moment for the entire team, including Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav who have made it more believable with their impeccable acting.

