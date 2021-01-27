Priyanka Chopra and Rajkumar Rao starrer The White Tiger was released on the streaming platform Netflix last week. The film has received positive reviews and has become the most popular movie on the streaming platform worldwide. The actress now cannot contain the success of her latest film.

Priyanka on Tuesday took to Instagram Stories and shared the latest ranking of the most popular films on Netflix. Her latest film The White Tiger reached the top spot followed by Outside the Wire and Priyanka’s other Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes.

Sharing it on the Insta stories, Priyanka Chopra wrote “So excited to see #TheWhiteTigerNetflix is the no.1 film on Netflix worldwide!! Thank you so much for all the support. Keep watching and let me know what you think.”

Talking about the film The White Tiger, which is directed by Iranian American director and screenwriter Ramin Bahrani, is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. The film stars Adarsh Gourav in the lead while Priyanka and Rajkummar Rao in the supporting roles. Priyanka is also the executive producer of the film.

After the film released on Netflix, Adarsh Gourav earned a nomination at the Independent Spirit Awards in Best Male Lead category. The streaming giant has been pushing for Priyanka and Rajkummar in best-supporting actors categories for the awards season as well, reports Hindustan Times.

Priyanka recently opened up about the normalisation of South Asian people through stories as a producer. Talking to news agency IANS, she said, “I don’t put myself in a box. I am very organic with what I feel. I am doing a comedy with Mindy Kaling, which is probably one of the first few romantic comedies in Hollywood that you will see with an all-South Asian star cast. I don’t remember the last time that has happened. So that’s something very exciting. It was my quest.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has kick-started with her next film Citadel with the Russo Brothers. She will be sharing screen space with Richard Madden who is well-known for his role in Game of Thrones and Bodyguard.

So what do you think about Priyanka Chopra’s film The White Tiger? Have you watched it yet? Let us know what you think in the comment section.

