Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav has been in the news ever since its premiere for the more negative reasons than positive. The cast and crew have faced severe backlash from the audience on social media, and a number of FIRs have also been filed against them. Seeking protection from the same, the cast and team of the series have also filed pleas.

Advertisement

As per reports, close to 7 FIRs were filed against the actors and the makers over allegations of hurting religious sentiments and telecasting objectionable content.

Advertisement

As reported by Hindustan Times, The Supreme Court of India will hear the petitions filed by actor Ayyub, Amazon Prime (India) creative head and the makers of the Tandav today. These petitions were filed to seek protection from arrest in the FIRs registered against them.

Seeking protection till all the FIRs are clubbed, the petitions have added that the apex court should stay all the action against them for the time being.

The petitions that will be heard today have maintained that it would cause severe harassment to those associated with Tandav to face prosecution in various states. The petition also suggests that it would be fair to club all the cases at one place, preferably in Mumbai as it is the ordinary place of residence for the petitioners.

Justice Ashok Bhushan will head the bench hearing the petitions filed by the cast and crew of Tandav. The pleas that will be taken up include one filed by Zeeshan Ayyub, one by Amazon Prime creative head, Aparna Purohit and one jointly filed by the producer and director of the web series. The other judges on the panel will include justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah. The petitions are likely to be argued by a team of advocates led by veteran lawyer Fali S Nariman.

As per the site, the petitions have requested the SC to club all the seven FIRs and transfer them to a Mumbai court. Out of seven FIRs, three FIRs are in Uttar Pradesh at Lucknow, Greater Noida and Shahjahanpur. These were registered for the alleged inappropriate depiction of UP Police personnel, deities, and negative portrayal of a character playing the role of prime minister in Tandav.

Two FIRs have been registered in Madhya Pradesh, and one each was lodged in Karnataka and Bihar. Apart from the registered FIRs, at a couple of other criminal complaints are pending in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Chandigarh.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Exclusive! Satish Kaushik On Scam 1992 Success: “Getting A Lot Of Offers From Everywhere”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube