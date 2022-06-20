When one thinks of singer Mika Singh, they automatically connect him to a peppy number, however for a number titled ‘Belagaam’ for the upcoming film ‘Forensic’, composer duo Amol-Abhishek turns this notion.

The musical duo brought Mika on board to croon their track ‘Belagaam’ along with Nikhita Gandhi, the song lends an atmospheric vibe to the movie. Mika uses his perfectly baritone voice to add depth to the number whereas Gandhi adds to the mood of the number.

Talking about the track, Mika Singh says: “I enjoy singing songs that are off the beaten path for me. This one was a number that I deeply enjoyed for that reason.”