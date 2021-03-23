One stand up comedian to have had a swift transition from stage to acting is Zakir Khan. The man who has gained mass popularity amid the gen Z and is continuing to garner more, has worn many hats. A comedian, poet, writer and now an actor too. Joining Koimoi for an exclusive chat Zakir opened up about many things, including who convinced him to act.

Zakir has successfully worked in Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 1 and is now gearing up for the second season of the show. The comedian-actor has managed to get great reviews for his performance in the show. Looking at it, one would think acting was always an aspiration for him. Khan says no. Below is exactly what he has to say and also who convinced him to act.

In the exclusive conversation, when asked if acting was always the plan, Zakir Khan said it wasn’t, or else he would have prepared for it from the very beginning. He says nothing was planned, not even coming to Mumbai. Acting and standing in front of the camera is an impromptu thing that happened to him.

Zakir Khan said, “Kabhi nahi pata tha yaar. Itne daag pimple ke hote hi nahi mere chehre pe mujhe pehle pata hota to. Mujhe kisine bola ki are ye daag rehjaenge bhai, ye aise pimples ko touch mat kara karo tum. To mene unko yahi bola ki apne ko konsa hero banna hai yaar. Humari zindagi me idea hi nahi tha kabhi ki hum Mumbai aaenge aur aise camera ke samne honge. Photo khichane aaj tak nhi ari hai dhang se. Jaise taise to hum matlab chala rahe hai apna kaam. (I never knew. If I did, I never would have these pimple scars. When people told me not to touch them, I said I am anyways not going to become a hero someday. Nothing was planned, even coming to Mumbai.)”

So the question is, who convinced Zakir Khan to act? The actor says comedian Tanmay Bhat. Zakir has worked with the former AIB member on a sketch in the past, and that is where it all began. Khan talks about Tanmay’s advice to be shameless and not be shameful.

Zakir Khan said, “Convince yaar, sabse pehle to Tanmay (Bhat) ne sabse pehle ek sketch me acting karwayi. Fir usne bola ab hogaya hai ye, ab tum bhag nahi sakte isse. Tanmay told me you will have to do all these things, better be at least shameless. I was very shameful; he told me to be shameless. Ab wahi hai, Superman ki chaddi aap upar pehenkar bazaar me nikal jaoge to 5 hi minute sharam aati hai. Uske baad to aapko sahi lagta hai sab. (Tanmay Bhatt convinced me and made me act in one of his sketches. And then he said the bug has bitten and I will have to continue that. He told me to be shameless.)”

