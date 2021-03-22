Zakir Khan has come a long way in his career, from starting as a stand up comic, to letting the world know his art through poetry and writing. The man who came to the city with dreams is now a star that millions follow and love. Revealing another layer of his talented self, Khan also forayed into acting and is again doing a great job at it.

Advertisement

Zakir is now gearing up for the second season of his hit web show Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. Ahead of the same, he joined Koimoi to talk about the show and everything else. While on that, the actor also spoke about stereotyping and how he wants to continue doing comedy. But as one can expect, there is a lot of wit in his answers. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

In the exclusive chat, when asked if it is difficult to convince people that he can do something different than comedy, Zakir Khan said he doesn’t want to. The only thing he loves doing is comedy. The actor said, “Nahi bilkul samjhana mushkil nahi hai, kyunki mein khud hi nhi samjhana chahta hoon. Mein chah raha hoon ki vo yahi samjhe ki mein comedy karta hoon. Aur wahi mein karna chah raha hoon bas itna hi. (No, not it is not at all difficult, because I don’t want to convince them honestly. I want them to know that I do comedy, and want to continue doing that.)”

Further, when probed that he will never take on serious parts, Zakir Khan said he never says never and might bring home Oscar someday.

“Dekho mana nhi karta kuch kabhi bhi, you never say never, okay. Kyunki yaha tak bhi pohche to usme to tha nahi ki apneko pata tha. Kya pata kalko Oscar voscar hi le aau. Apna surprise kabhi bhi de sakte hai. Par ek hai ki aise koi bohot dilchaspi nahi hai, bohot interest bhi nhi hai. (I never say no to such questions. You never know. Because my journey till here wasn’t planned at all. May happen that I being Oscar someday, I can surprise you all any day. But yeah, I am not that interested in exploring the serious side.),” Zakir Khan said.

Further in the conversation, Zakir decided to open up about criticism and backlash. He said he tries to make content thinking of what if it hurts sentiments. But then he never thinks of the times if it does someday. “Mein sochta hi nahi us tarike se. Me sentiment hurt hone ke bareme nahi sochta, kyuki meri khudki jo sari kahaniya hoti hai vo mere hurt sentiment ke bareme hoti hai. Baki ab wahi hai, zaban ka kam hai, kabhi hil jaegi, kisiko lag jaega bura, kya hi bole ab. Ha matlab lage bura to 2 roti jyada khana bhai meri taraf se. (I never think of it. Because all my stories are about my hurt sentiment.)

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 releases on March 26. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Tests COVID-19 Positive, Urges Fans To Pray For His Recovery!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube