It’s been more than two years since fans of Karan Tacker got some clarity about his ‘closeness’ with Shreya Chaudhry. Since then both of them have been actively commenting on each other’s social media posts fuelling the reports. But, what’s coming in next is celebratory news for Karan & Shreya’s fans.

Advertisement

From the title and the last line of the paragraph above, you must have exactly guessed what we’re talking about and yes you’re right. According to our exclusive sources, Tacker and Chaudhry are all set to take their relationship to next level.

Advertisement

Before we get into the main course, let’s present some delicious dessert. While researching about the lovebirds, we tumbled on their recent conversation on Instagram.

As beautiful as a White Swan, Shreya Chaudhry uploaded a photo of hers on which Karan Tacker commented, “Monday crush!❤️” Shreya replied and said, “My Monday motivation 💕😊”. This doesn’t end here, when a user commented, “she is my everyday crush,” Karan replied back saying “get in line! Lol.”

Isn’t that sweet?

Well, as Boman Irani’s Nattu Bhai from Waqt would say, “yeh toh kuch bhi nahi hai!” We had something bigger than this. Our exclusive sources reveal that Karan Tacker is planning to get married to Shreya Chaudhry in December this year. They’re planning to make an official statement soon sharing this amazing piece of news with their fans.

The news doesn’t end here, our sources also added that Karan has already got a diamond ring for Shreya, which he’ll be gifting to her in December. Well, now that’s sweetest! We as well as all their fans just can’t wait for the couple to make an official announcement about the same.

Karan Tacker recently opened up about the debate of OTT VS Theatres and said to IANS, “I don’t really think so. I feel that the charm of going to the theatre and watching a film is always going to be there. The whole experience of dedicated viewing is very as compared to something you can constantly press pause and play and watch according to your convenience and time.”

Karan Tacker, Shreya Chaudhry fans, isn’t this exciting? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Tests COVID-19 Positive, Urges Fans To Pray For His Recovery!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube