While Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are popular platforms, still not everyone has access to their paid subscriptions. So Amazon MX player is best for those seeking free yet high-quality entertainment. It offers some of the best content without a subscription fee.

Let’s look in to the top 5 shows from 2024 available on Amazon MX Player.

1. Yeh Meri Family (Season 4)

Yeh Meri Family offers an emotional nostalgic series that takes you back to the 90’s. It tells the story of a middle-class family which portrays challenges and joys of growing up during that particular time. Season 4 focuses on the child life in a loving but sometimes chaotic family. You can stream seasons 3 and 4 on MX Player. It is a must-watch for fans of family-centric dramas.

2. Karate Girls

“Karate Girls” tells the inspiring story of two young women Komal Kumar and Abha Kadam. They faces personal challenges. Komal struggles with anger issues while Abha deals with the pressure of being from a privileged background. Their adorable journey makes this show a standout on Amazon MX Player.

3. Jamnapaar

Jamnapaar is a coming-of-age tale. It is all about Shantanu Bansal also known as Shanky. She is a young man from Laxmi Nagar. The series chronicles Shanky’s journey as he learns to embrace his identity. He transforms from someone trying to distance himself from his roots to someone who accepts and celebrates them. It is one of the most talked-about shows on MX Player.

4. Half Love Half Arranged (Season 2)

Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani, “Half Love Half Arranged” is all about modern relationships. It tells the story about a young woman who breaks up with her boyfriend as he focuses on his career. Then she turns to an arranged marriage setup. This show’s second season is available in mx player for free.

5. Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare (Season 3)

This comedy series Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare in third season features Zakir Khan as Ronny. The series portrays Ronny’s adventures in life and relationship in a funny way. Season 3 brings back familiar characters like Kumar Varun, Pritha Bakshi and Alka Amin with new twists and laughs.

These five shows on Amazon MX Player are a great way to wrap up the year with entertainment that doesn’t require a subscription. Enjoy!

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu: Nivetha Thomas & Vishwadev’s Film Gets Confirmed TV Premiere Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News