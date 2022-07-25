Duranga: Gulshan Devaiah & Drashti Dhami To Star In Hindi Remake Of Korean Show 'Flower Of Evil'

Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah is all set to star in the upcoming romantic thriller OTT series ‘Duranga’ along with actress Drashti Dhami. The series is an official adaptation of the Korean show named ‘Flower of Evil’ and has been directed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan.

Advertisement

The series chronicles the love story of Sammit (played by Gulshan Devaiah) and Ira (played by Drashti Dhami), that unfolds in three different timelines. Hiding a twisted past, Sammit maintains the facade of a perfect husband to his Inspector wife – Ira. With a series of twists and turns, Ira begins investigating multiple gory copycat murders by the suspected accomplice of a psychopathic serial killer Bala, twenty years after his suicide.

Advertisement

‘Duranga’ has been produced by Goldie Behl and Shradha Singh and will soon bow down on OTT platform ZEE5.

Talking about the series, Goldie, producer at Rose Audio Visuals, said in a statement: “At Rose Audio Visuals we have always been committed to producing quality, out of the box content which is also entertaining. ‘Duranga’ is a step forward in that direction.”

“It is a special subject because it explores the concept of marriage but through a unique twisted lens, something you have never seen before. The unusual pairing of Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah has worked very well for us. Their characters in the show come from very varied, distinct backgrounds and they both have divulged completely into it.”

The 9-episode series also stars Rajesh Khattar, Divya Sheth, Zakir Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Abhijit Khandkekar and Hera Mishra in prominent roles.

As the case unfolds, it leads Drashti’s character to some shocking revelations about her husband. The story will show how the protagonists wade through constant problems, despite which, they stand tall.

“‘Duranga’ primarily deals with the subject of how well you know your partner and then explores the story further. We may believe that we know our partner really well, but do we really? That’s what Duranga will explore and answer. Very excited to present the show and we hope the audience totally resonates with it the way we did,” Goldie further mentioned.

Must Read: When Kushal Tandon Lashed Out At Payal Rohatgi For Wrongfully Attacking His Ex Gauahar Khan Over Love Jihad, “I Was In Love… She Was & Is A Muslim”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram