Actress and model Drashti Dhami and her husband Neeraj Khemka celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on February 21 during their vacation in the Maldives. But it seems the two are still celebrating the occasion even after a week later. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Drashti is one of the popular actresses on Indian television. She is well-known for her lead roles in TV shows like Madhubala, Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and many others. She recently shared a glimpse of their anniversary celebration on Instagram a week ago. The picture showed a beautifully decorated cake with a groom and a bride doll on it.

Advertisement

Drashti Dhami yet again shared another image on Instagram wherein she was seen cutting the cake with Neeraj while sharing a passionate kiss with him. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Anniversary celebration still on”. Take a look.

Drashti Dhami and her spouse Neeraj Khemka seemingly had a wonderful time celebrating the special occasion with their close friends in the Maldives. She even shared some pictures from their vacay on Instagram. She also wished her husband on the day with a lovely heartwarming note along with a post on the anniversary day.

Sharing a picture from the vacation in the Maldives, Drashti wrote, “Happy 6 anniversary my baby !!!!! Baby we r 6 today and I love it !!!! Still feels like we got married just yesterday ! Thank u for that ….. you and me and I Dnt think we need the rest !! I think I can really be stuck on an island with you n still b happy I Knw it’s tooooo soon but I can try that every year n I think my answer would still be the same ! Love u baby soooo much ! Thank you for being you n being mine ….. happy 6 again @khemkaniraj”. Take a look at the post below:

Drashti Dhami began her career with Dill Mill Gayye where she portrayed Dr Muskaan. She got recognised with her portrayal of the character Geet in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi. The actress got married to businessman Neeraj Khemka in 2015 in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Exclusive! Sunayana Fozdar On Disha Vakani’s Return: “Koi Ek Lead Nahi Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube