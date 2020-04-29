Following The Trend Of Reruns, Drashti Dhami-Gurmeet Choudhary Starrer Geet Hui Sabse Parayi Returns On TV

Since the government has imposed a nationwide lockdown, TV has been banking on the reruns of popular old shows. After Doordarshan brought back Ramayan, it started a trend on TV and many old shows are being telecasted now. Joining the bandwagon is Drashti Dhami and Gurmeet Choudhary starrer, Geet Hui Sabse Parayi.

The show starring Drashti Dhami as Geet Hand and Gurmeet Choudhary as Maan Singh Khurana was a huge hit amongst the audience and Drashti and Gurmeet’s pair was also viewers’ favorite.

Well, according to a report in India Forums, the Geet Hui Sabse Parayi is all set to return on TV. The report stated- according to our source, we hear the show will be back on the new GEC channel. Shemaroo, an Indian content creator, aggregator and distributor, specifically in the media and entertainment industry will be launching soon, and one of the shows that the channel is planning to air is Geet Hui Sabse Parayi.

The Indian television show premiered on 5 April 2010 on Star one. It is the first series produced by 4 Lion Films. The storyline of this series revolved around a simple Indian girl Geet and how she braves difficulties to find her way in a new city, and in turn, finds the love and support of a new family.

