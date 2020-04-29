Mahhi Vij On Being Body-Shamed: “After My Delivery, People Said ‘If You Put Down Some Weight…’”

TV actress Mahhi Vij has been in the headlines for quite some time now, and the reasons haven’t been really favourable. Recently it was due to Bigg Boss 13, when Rashami Desai fans trolled her for praising Shehnaaz Gill. Now, the actress who recently welcomed a baby with husband Jay Bhanushali is sharing her body-shaming story. Below is all you need to know.

Mahhi Vij yesterday spoke about how her body has changed post her delivery, and people haven’t been equally supportive. She had been asked to lose weight, but she took her own time and is now inspiring people to do the same.

Mahhi Vij took to her Instagram to reveal the same as she shared a picture with her babydoll, Tara and captioned it, “Let’s get one thing straight, Body-shaming someone is never OK, even if the target is a public figure. However, despite the fact that this should be a universal rule of decorum, people are still prone to criticizing the appearances of others, including those of new moms. Even after my delivery people used to come to me and say things like you’d look gorgeous if you put down some weight!”

Mahhi Vij continued, “All I would say, don’t let these comments take a toll on you.. just eat right and let your body heal because you have just delivered a human out of your body! Love your body just the way it is.. I know it might bother you.. but it’s ok..you are beautiful just the way you are, with or without stretch marks or pregnancy scars.. I have a c-section scar in my body and I’m proud of it. All we need is for someone to tell us we are doing great and we look okay. After all growing a baby, carrying them for nine months and then giving birth is the biggest change in a women’s life and she needs all the kindness, power and positivity around her she can get.”

Check out Mahhi Vij’s post below:

