John Cena returned as Peacemaker this month, and within one episode, the series has already shifted into new territory. Chris Smith finds himself caught in a bigger game than before, and the presence of ARGUS director Rick Flag Sr. only makes things more complicated. The major difference this time is that Peacemaker no longer sits in its own corner but is part of the new continuity that James Gunn has set for the DCU, linking directly with the recent Superman film.

Peacemaker’s Multiverse Doorway

The first episode plants several threads tying both stories together. Some of these are obvious, like the arrival of the Justice Gang or Flag’s reappearance after showing up in other DCU titles. Yet a more subtle detail emerges when Chris discovers a doorway to the multiverse in his own house, a discovery that echoes Lex Luthor’s dangerous experiments in Superman.

Superman showed Lex nearly destroying Metropolis by tearing open a pocket universe, and Peacemaker hints that this same unstable energy is present in Chris’s world. ARGUS even refers to it as the “Luthor incident,” confirming the link.

Superman’s Pocket Universe & Lex Luthor’s Experiments

Superman had already established interdimensional technology through Lex’s schemes. He created a pocket space that functioned as a prison, a lab, and even a weapon. This unstable environment, filled with anti-proton rivers and black holes, pushed Superman and Mr. Terrific to the edge before they sealed it shut. Peacemaker does not take viewers back to that same dimension but instead reveals that Auggie Smith’s storage room, introduced back in Season 1, operates on similar principles.

The Alternate Realities & The Return of Lost Characters

When Chris enters this space in the new season, ARGUS instantly detects a familiar energy signature, linking it to what happened in Metropolis. This revelation places Chris under tight surveillance, and Rick Flag Sr. makes him their top priority. The twist not only drags Peacemaker deeper into ARGUS’s crosshairs but also suggests that Lex was never the only one with access to this technology. If Auggie had it hidden away in his house, then others might as well, setting up endless possibilities for allies and enemies to tap into the multiverse.

The implications are heavy as Chris stumbles into an alternate world where versions of his father and brother are still alive, proving that these dimensions are not just abstract ideas but accessible realities. This widens the scope of the DCU, hinting at storylines where dead characters could return, alternate heroes could appear, and new threats could cross over. The mention of imps and other interdimensional forces only strengthens the idea that such dangers will keep surfacing.

Peacemaker Season 2 Shapes The Future Of The DCU

While cameos and Easter eggs, like the Justice Gang or Maxwell Lord, keep the tone light, the deeper thread is the shared foundation between Superman’s pocket universe and Peacemaker’s storage dimension.

Peacemaker Season 2 makes it clear that Superman’s pocket universe was not a one-off, and by tying Lex’s failed plan to Chris’s new discoveries, the series plants the seeds for a DCU where the multiverse is unavoidable. The technology that nearly tore Metropolis apart is now part of Chris’s journey. That connection ensures his story will remain tied to Superman and whatever comes next in the multiverse.

