Dexter: Resurrection premiered last month on Paramount+ with Showtime in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in India. The series has received rave reviews from both critics and audiences, boasting an impressive 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes (Source: RT) and a strong 9.2/10 rating on IMDb (Source: IMDb). The season’s penultimate ninth episode, titled “Touched by an Angel”, is now out and features a shocking twist that has completely surprised fans.

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 10 Online Leak

Diehard Dexter fans have been eagerly awaiting the season’s tenth and final episode, officially set to air on September 5. However, the finale has reportedly leaked online. According to a report by Dexerto (Source Link), a Russian-dubbed version of Dexter: Resurrection Episode 10 leaked online via a Russian streaming site. As a result of this unauthorized leak, images, clips, and plot details are now circulating widely across the internet.

What Fans Can Do

Dexter: Resurrection thrives on suspense and the mystery surrounding its characters and killings. To enjoy the season finale in its purest form, fans are advised to avoid social media for at least a week or take precautions to prevent Dexter-related content from appearing on their feed, especially since spoilers are apparently being shared online.

Will Dexter: Resurrection Final Episode Be Aired Early?

Some fans have expressed a desire to see the finale before the scheduled date, to avoid spoilers. At the time of writing, only Episodes 1–9 of Dexter: Resurrection have aired on Paramount+ with Showtime, and there has been no official word on an early release for the finale. Considering similar online leak incidents with other popular shows, it appears the creators are likely to stick to the original schedule and release Episode 10 on September 5 as planned.

What’s Dexter: Resurrection About

Dexter: Resurrection picks up just weeks after the events of New Blood. Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan, the vigilante serial killer who lives by his late father’s moral code. After awakening from a coma, Dexter discovers that his son Harrison has already disappeared. Determined to track him down, he heads to New York City, only to find himself pursued by his former colleague Angel Batista (David Zayas) and a relentless NYPD officer.

Dexter: Resurrection – Official Trailer

