Actor Divya Agarwal has swooned the audiences with her Resham Ka Rumal and we couldn’t take our eyes off her. The dazzling diva now has posted an artwork on her social media hinting at her co-star for her upcoming music single and it has left netizens divided.

Two most popular artists Mohsin Khan the television heartthrob and Stebin Ben, the man with the magical voice is a part of Divya Agarwal’s post and we assume it is either of the one whom she is going to be paired with in the upcoming single and well our excitement has no bounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It surely is going to be an interesting watch be it Divya with Stebin or with Mohsin. Netizens are now eagerly waiting for Divya Agarwal to officially reveal the truth behind her post and we hope our guesses are true.

Take A Look:

Divya Agarwal has been making headlines owing to her personal life. After breaking up with Varun Sood, she announced her surprise engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar, who popped the question on her 30th birthday.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha Is Dragging Producer Asit Kumarr Modi To Court Over Unpaid Salary, Team Responds “We’ve Never Denied Or Refused…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News