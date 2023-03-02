Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood were once madly in love with each other but destiny had its own plan. After dating each other for four long years, they parted ways. However, Divya has been a target of trolls even since she called it quits with the actor. Many labelled her a gold digger after she announced her engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar. Recently, Varun during a Twitter chat was asked did he cheat on Divya and his answer didn’t go well with the actress.

Varun and Dviya’s breakup remained one of the major highlights of the year 2022. Post their breakup, Divya was trolled for quickly moving on. Recently, the controversy got murkier after Divya was accused of not returning ancestral jewellery by Varun’s sister and when Varun answered a personal question while promoting his show.

While talking to Bombay Times, Bigg Boss OTT Fame Divya Agarwal broke her silence and slammed ex-boyfriend Varun Sood for answering a personal question. She said, “I don’t said understand why a person has to respond to any personal questions when he is promoting his show. Varun could have avoided the question. It has been a year since our breakup, but people continue to ask questions and one should know how to avoid them and show dignity because I am engaged now.”

Divya Agarwal also addressed the negative comments that she continues to receive and how people keep calling her a gold digger. The actress said she has been a part of three web series and won a reality show and she is an independent girl. She added, “Can’t a woman want a partner who is also settled in his career? Is that being a gold digger? If I was a gold digger, I would have not worked hard and built a career, I would have found a rich guy and settled down.”

Do you think it is fair to talk about your personal life in public? Both of them accusing and taking digs at each other, is it really required? Let us know in the comments section below!

