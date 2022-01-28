Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has always given us tracks with impeccable storylines and stellar performances which always strikes a chord with our hearts. Such is the case with their latest track, Dil Pe Zakhm sung by the man with a soulful voice and the romantic song king, Jubin Nautiyal. Featuring the ace actors Gurmeet Choudhary, Arjun Bijlani and Kashika Kapoor and penned by Manoj Muntashir, the music is given by Rochak Kohli. ‘Dil Pe Zakhm’ is directed by Ashish Panda and has been shot in the beautiful snow in city of Shimla, India’s pride. The song which is a part of the #JubinsJan celebration is out now and will instantly tugs at your heartstrings!

Speaking on the same, MD of T-Series Bhushan Kumar and the man who has once again got together an interesting cast says, “Dil Pe Zakhm describes the true emotions of love and friendship. Jubin’s soulful voice rendition and the powerful performances by Gurmeet, Arjun and Kashika make for a complete package. I am sure the audience will enjoy this track just like the previous one’s we have delivered this month!”

The sensational singer Jubin Nautiyal says “Dil Pe Zakhm is the perfect song to celebrate love and the roller coaster ride that comes with it. Bhushanji has been great by giving me such splendid and once in a lifetime opportunities, especially with #JubinsJan! The storyline depicted in the song is perfectly complimented with soulful music and It’s been splendid to sing for this particular track. Watch out, music lovers!”

The ensemble cast of Gurmeet Choudhary, Arjun Bijlani and Kashika Kapoor have surely given their all to this video and the same is visible to their fans and the audience. Speaking on the release of Dil Pe Zakhm,

Gurmeet says “When you have a team lead by Bhushan Ji and a song by Jubin Nautiyal in addition to co-stars like Arjun and Kashika, you know it’s going to be the best. Shooting for this song was an amazing experience. Arjun and I are working together after a long time and this will be our 1st collaboration so I’m super excited to see how everyone reacts to it.”

Arjun adds “I am reuniting with Gurmeet, who is also a dear friend, for the first time. Not to forget it was a dream to work with Bhushanji who is a fabulous producer! Jubin is a personal favourite of mine so it’s a pleasure to be in this video, for sure.”

Adding to this Kashika says, “Jubin Nautiyal and Bhushan Kumar have always been at the pinnacle of great music and more. Dil Pe Zakhm is one more smashing product from the house that will be an amazing treat for audiences. I look forward to seeing what the reaction will be like to my performance and the song!”

“It’s always great to work with Bhushanji and T-Series. Their songs are perfectly complimented with my story lines, so it’s great fun directing the videos! Gurmeet, Kashika & Arjun were really easy going and directing them was a cakewalk. I loved seeing my vision translate into reality and the audience will surely feel the vibe of love, emotions and friendship through Dil Pe Zakhm” says the director Ashish Panda.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings you ‘Dil Pe Zakhm’ with vocals by Jubin Nautiyal. With music by Rochak Kohli and penned by Manoj Muntashir the track is directed by Ashish Panda and is out now on T-Series’ YouTube Channel.

