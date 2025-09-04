Amid the glorious run of The Great Indian Kapil Show, fans are shocked by the latest reports regarding Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. As we all know, these two veteran comedians have been entertaining the audience for years, and their camaraderie is loved by everyone. However, things have reportedly turned bitter between them, leaving their fans concerned. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Kiku Sharda quits The Great Indian Kapil Show due to Krushna Abhishek?

A few days back, a video of a shocking argument between Kiku and Krushna went viral. As per the video, Kiku said, “Timepass kar raha hu?” To this, Krushna replied, “To phir thik hai aap karlo. Aap karlo, bhai koi problem nahi hai. Main jata hu yaha se.” Kiku responded by saying, “Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar luna pehle,” to which Krushna replied, “I love you and respect you, I don’t want to raise my voice.”

Days after this altercation, it has now been learned that Kiku Sharda has left The Great Indian Kapil Show, thus ending his 12-year association with Kapil Sharma and the team. On Thursday (September 4), popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani dropped a shocking report on Instagram, stating the actor has quit the show.

Kiku’s exit is likely due to his upcoming series

While it is obvious that an argument with Krushna Abhishek is said to be a trigger behind Kiku Sharda’s exit from The Great Indian Kapil Show, the actual reason seems to be different. The veteran actor and comedian is one of the contestants of the upcoming reality series, Rise & Fall.

Rise & Fall is an upcoming reality show that will be hosted by Ashneer Grover. It’ll be streaming on Amazon MX Player from September 6. Along with Kiku, it’ll feature several other celebrities as contestants. There’s a strong chance that the actor might have taken a break from Kapil’s show to be a part of this reality series.

Let’s wait for the official confirmation on the entire matter.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19 Episode 12: Will Baseer Ali Become The New Captain Of The House?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News