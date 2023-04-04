IAS officer turned actor Abhishek Singh, who can be seen in the recently released music video of Harrdy Sandhu’s ‘Yaad Aati Hai’, has shared an anecdote from his life with regard to the song.

The song is dedicated to those police officers who have lost their dear ones in the line of duty.

Abhishek Singh shared, “Police officers face grave dangers in the line of duty. My father who was serving as a police officer was once stationed in a remote village in the Bundelkhand region. All of us lived together and as a family we were blissfully unaware of the threats that he faced.”

Abhishek Singh further mentioned how his father faced a threat to his life by a dacoit, “As he carried out his tasks in the line of duty, he was once threatened by a hardened dacoit leader to withdraw and not meddle in the criminal activities that were underway or there would be serious consequences to the safety of the entire family. My father continued to serve undeterred. ‘Yaad Aati Hai’ portrays a similar story of a police officer.”

‘Yaad Aati Hai’ is available to stream on YouTube.

