The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Cat and Rafe making a plan to expose EJ and his schemes. On the other hand, Kayla advised Jennifer about the whole Cat situation. Thomas confronted his father, Chad, about his romance with Cat. And lastly, Jeremy stunned Stephanie with a visit.

The drama, plotting, confusion, friendships, scheming, and more are about to get serious in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 7, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 7, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Ari trying to cheer up Holly. The latter has been experiencing emotional turmoil since her breakup with Tate and discovering that he kissed Sophia. Then there’s the aftermath of the fire she almost lost her life in. It has been a couple of rough days for Holly.

But thankfully, Ari is right by her side through it all. She is listening to her and even trying to cheer her up. Will this help Holly get a boost and figure out that all of this is just a trap set by Tate for Sophia? On the other hand, Johnny and Chanel brainstorm. The couple knows they were sabotaged.

But they are confused about who would frame Johnny using Holly and why their plans of adoption have caught on fire. They might not have answers yet, but they are putting their heads together and coming up with a plan to find out what happened. Will they find out Sophoa was behind this mess?

Meanwhile, Sophia fools Tate. Her trickery is never evident, and the next person she is plotting against is Tate. But for how long will she be able to plot and keep her secrets? Then there’s Brady, who shares a theory with Sarah. The former has been investigating Sophia, and he is adamant.

He knows she lied and has been sleuthing around, but that won’t stop him from coming to conclusions based on the intel he found. The DNA test confirmed that Tesoro’s father is not Tate. Is Brady sharing a theory with Sarah regarding this whole chaos? And then lastly, JJ opens up to Jada.

Theo is back in town, and even though JJ thought things between them were okay now, he was mistaken. Theo is still not over their skirmish, and he even thinks JJ shouldn’t be on the police force. Is this what JJ is sad about? Is this what he is confiding in Jada about? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more.

