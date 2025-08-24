The character of Daredevil is undoubtedly one of the most beloved among fans of the Marvel universe. The Daredevil series was rejuvenated in 2025 with the title Daredevil: Born Again. The first episode was released on March 4, 2025, and received a massive response from the audience. Fans loved watching Charlie Cox back in the role of Daredevil. However, the question arises about how many seasons Marvel Studios is planning for the Daredevil Born Again series.

How Many Daredevil: Born Again Seasons Is Being Planned?

According to a report from Nexus Point News, Marvel Studios is planning to introduce at least three seasons for the Superhero series. The major factor behind this decision lies in the audience’s reaction to the forthcoming Season 2. For those who might not know, Season 2 of Daredevil is also confirmed to release next year. The second installment wrapped production in July this year, and following post-production, it will be released digitally in 2026.

The source further disclosed that despite Season 2 being far away from its release, Marvel Studios is already set to begin production on the third season in March of next year. This seemingly confirms that viewers will experience at least three seasons of the Daredevil returning series. The rest will be determined by how the audience responds to its second installment.

‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 2 has wrapped filming. Season 2 premieres in 2026. pic.twitter.com/PvOXQ8OVAN — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) July 14, 2025

How Many Episodes Are There In Daredevil Born Again Season 1?

The first season of Matt Murdock has around nine episodes. According to IMDB, episodes eight and nine are the top-rated episodes from the first season, which shows that the series gets better with the development and storylines after the early episodes.

The second season is also expected to have eight episodes. It will be interesting to see how Season 2 performs after the success of the first season.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Love Island Season 7 Reunion: What Can Fans Expect From The Upcoming Special Episode?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News