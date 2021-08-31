Advertisement

After roping in CM Punk, AEW is all set to give another sweet shock by bringing in Daniel Bryan. Even though not officially confirmed, there have been plenty of teases that seal all the deal. Now, the latest we hear is that fans won’t have to wait longer as Bryan is returning after 5 days.

AEW’s next pay-per-view, All Out, is scheduled to take place on 5th September 2021 at Now Arena, Chicago. No doubt, a large audience will tune in as CM Punk has his first match. Already an exciting event is set to become an unforgettable one as ‘Yes’ movement will be making its return.

As shared by Bryan Alvarez in a talk with Wrestling Observer Radio, Daniel Bryan was initially planned to make his AEW debut on 22nd September. But now, plans have been changed and the American Dragon will be making its debut in the new promotion on 5th September.

Daniel Bryan had his last match with Roman Reigns. It took place on 30th April’s SmackDown episode. He even headlined the main event at Wrestlemania 37 as a part of a triple threat match including Roman Reigns and Edge.

Speaking of All Out, the pay-per-view is scheduled for coming Sunday, 8 p.m. ET (in India, it’s 6th September 5.30 am onwards).

Just like AEW, WWE too is witnessing the returns of legends. At Summerslam, we saw Brock Lesnar making his return. However, the plans are different for him. He will have to wait for a feud with Roman Reigns.

Everyone had expected Lesnar to appear on last week’s SmackDown but it didn’t happen. Fans got upset as WWE teased Becky Lynch and Lesnar’s appearance on SmackDown. As a surprising move, now, Finn Balor is in a feud with Roman Reigns.

