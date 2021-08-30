Advertisement

Cameron Diaz, the now-retired American actress, has impressed us over the years with films such as The Mask, Charlie’s Angels, Bad Teacher, There’s Something About Mary, Knight and Day & more. The actress turns a year older today and we decided to celebrate it by bringing you a throwback story that also features rapper Snoop Dogg.

For the unversed, Both Snoop (born Cordozar Calvin Broadus) and Diaz attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School, California. In a past conversation, Diaz told host George Lopez that her drug habit was her early “claim to fame” before making a name in Hollywood. Read on to know how the rapper played a role in her early claim to fame.

While talking to George Lopez during a 2011 episode of the TBS talk show, Lopez Tonight, Cameron Diaz got candid about attending the Long Beach Polytechnic High School with the rapper Snoop Dogg. She said, ” We went to high school together. He was a year older than me and you know, I remember him there. There were a lot of kids in our school, there’s like 3,500 kids, but I remember him, he was very tall and skinny, wore lots of ponytails in his head.”

Adding that she is sure she had brought drugs from the rapper during her school days, Cameron Diaz said, “Pretty sure I bought weed from him. I had to have.” When asked by Lopez, “So you were green even in high school,” Diaz replied, “Absolutely.”

A couple of years later, when Snoop Dogg graced the TBS talk show Lopez Tonight, the rapper also spoke about attending school with the Charlie’s Angel star. While revealing that “She ran with my homegirls, all my little cheerleading homegirls,” the rapper added that he never “got at her” because she was younger than him. He also added that “she was fly and she was hip” while in school.

