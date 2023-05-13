Actor Vijay Varma, who is receiving positive response to his streaming show ‘Dahaad’, shared that to get acquainted with driving a large van, he was given a big old vehicle to practice.

In the series, Vijay plays the role of a serial killer who murders women after seducing them. He plots his crime in a school van which he also uses for philanthropic purposes.

Vijay Varma told IANS: “I was given an old ambulance so that I could practice how to drive a huge vehicle like that.”

Vijay Varma further mentioned: “So, before the series went into production, I was driving around that old ambulance in the Yari Road area of Mumbai.”

‘Dahaad’, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah along with Vijay Varma, is streaming on Prime Video.

