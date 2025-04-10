K-drama fans, get ready for another series that will make you swoon! Crushology 101, which is scheduled to premiere this summer, is already creating a lot of buzz in the Korean drama community. This new drama may become your next obsession because of its intriguing plot, captivating cast, and abundance of romance.

Starring a talented cast such as Roh Jung-Eui and Lee Chae-Min, the show promises an engaging plot. Fortunately, Crushology 101 will soon make its premiere to entertain all the K-drama fans.

Here’s everything you need to know about Crushology 101; its release date, plot, cast, crew, and why every K-drama fan must add it to their watchlist.

Crushology 101 Release Date and Broadcasting Details

The South Korean romantic drama series “Crushology 101” is scheduled to debut on MBC TV on April 11, 2025. The show, which airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST, is based on Ni-eun’s well-known webtoon “Bunny and Her Boys,” which has received over 170 million views.

For the audience living outside South Korea, they can stream the K-drama on TVING, Viki, Wavve, and Kocowa, with a subscription plan.

Crushology 101 Plot and Cast

The series follows Ban Hee-jin, affectionately known as Bunny, a top student in the sculpture department at Yein University. During her freshman year, Bunny believed that personality outweighed appearance in relationships, leading her to date a man who wasn’t conventionally attractive but seemed kind.

But his actual character showed otherwise, leaving Bunny devastated and labelled a “fool for love” by her peers. She freely acknowledges her attraction to attractive men now that she is more self-aware, but she is still wary because of her past experiences.

Bunny meets some attractive men while navigating college life, and each one presents new experiences and challenges.

FINALLY IT’S CRUSHOLOGY 101 WEEK 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/Skf56OJTru — liy 🐰 (@chaedaely) April 1, 2025

The cast includes Roh Jeong-eui as Ban Hee-jin (Bunny), Lee Chae-min as Hwang Jae-yeol, Jo Joon-young as Cha Ji-won, Kim Hyun-jin as Jo A-rang, and Hong Min-gi as Jin Hyun-oh.

The drama is helmed by Kim Ji-hoon, known for his work on “Kokdu: Season of Deity” (2023). Meanwhile, Sun So-eun of Twenty-Twenty and Lee Seul of Dear M will serve as the screenwriters.

Crushology 101 promises to deliver a captivating blend of romance, self-discovery, and the complexities of young love, set against the vibrant backdrop of university life. With likeable characters, clever writing, and all the feels, Crushology 101 isn’t just another fluffy romantic comedy; it promises to explore what it really means to fall in love, why we do it, and what we learn along the way. It could be one of the most memorable K-dramas of 2025.

