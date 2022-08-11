Pankaj Tripathi will be seen reprising the role of the criminal lawyer Madhav Mishra in the third season of Rohan Sippy’s ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’.

The trailer of the web series was out on Wednesday and it starts with Tripathi’s on-screen character opening the door and seeing a woman named Avantika (Swastika Mukherjee) standing outside, seeking justice for her son Mukul. He stands accused of killing his own sister and all evidence points to his purported guilt.

Madhav aka Pankaj Tripathi starts digging around for the details but he himself starts harbouring doubts about Mukul’s family and tells his wife: “I can’t understand Mukul and his family.”

Talking about his character, Pankaj Tripathi said: “What makes Madhav Mishra relatable to audiences is that he comes across as everybody’s lawyer. His ability to simplify difficult concepts puts the one who is seeking counsel at ease. He becomes a versatile lawyer, taking upon himself different tasks for a client whose intention he’s not very sure of.”

Speaking about the new season, Sippy said: “We set out to make the show bigger and better with visual spectacles. This season, we see Madhav Mishra come face-to-face with a strong-willed lawyer, Lekha, who keeps him on his toes.”

Shweta Basu Prasad, who opposes Madhav Mishra in the court as assistant public prosecutor Lekha, explained how she went about preparing herself for the character: “I wrote a backstory to understand the various facets of my character and discover her responses to Madhav Mishra.”

She added: “I made it a discipline to read the script every evening between 6-8 for about 20-25 days. By the time I was on sets, I had read it about 150 times.”

About her on-screen adversary, she said: “This is the second time I am working with Pankaj Tripathi and he is a walking masterclass on sets, and he’s one of the most graceful co-stars I have had.”

‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’, directed by Rohan Sippy, has been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios. It will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 26.

