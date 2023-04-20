Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker shares a sneak-peek on his reunion project with the cricket legends – Sunil Gavaskar & Virender Sehwag Cricketing legends Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag came together for a shoot with one of India’s finest celebrity photographers, Avinash Gowariker. The much-awaited shoot’s BTS were shared on Avinash’s profile that intrigued a lot of fans out there. The last time when the legends of cricket came together was at Kapil Sharma’s flagship show Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Avinash Gowariker took to Instagram where he shared a BTS photograph from the shoot which he captioned “Oh, what a dream it would have been to watch them open the innings for India in a test match!!!🙏”. Avinash also posted a caption with the #PostPackUpShot that confirms their secretive project.

Commenting on the development, Avinash Gowariker says, “It is my biggest pleasure to be able to fulfill the dream of millions of fans like me. As an artist, I have always been blessed to work with people from different facets of the industry. For someone who follows cricket so much, it was indeed one of the happiest moments. Both these legends were absolutely easy to work with. Can’t wait for the viewers to see this much-awaited project.” On the work front, Avinash Gowariker has an interesting line-up of projects.

