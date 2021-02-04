Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York in Coming 2 America– where it all began.

Advertisement

Coming 2 America staring Eddie Murphy will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalog. These include Indian films Durgamati, Chhalaang, Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Ponmagal Vandhal, Law, French Biriyani, Sufiyum Sujatayum, V, CU Soon, Nishabhdham, Halal Love Story, Bheemasena Nalamaharaj, Soorarai Pottru, Middle Class Melodies, Mane No. 13, Penguin, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, and Unpaused along with Indian-produced Amazon Original series like Bandish Bandits, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Paatal Lok, Four More Shots Please, Mirzapur 1, 2, The Family Man, Inside Edge, and Made In Heaven, Sons of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers and the award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Originals like Borat The Subsequent Moviefilm, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. All this is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members.

Advertisement

The service includes titles in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.

Prime members will be able to watch Coming 2 America anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, etc. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost.



Must Read: Gigi Hadid Joked About Sending Googie Hampers To Friends Who Will Turn Parents Soon: “Mailman Might Think I’m Running A Small Baby Shop”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube