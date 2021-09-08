Advertisement

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Aesha Mukerji are no longer together. The couple, who walked down the aisle less than 9 years ago have gone their separate ways. While Aesha has posted a lengthy note regarding their split, we take you back in time to when the couple was much in love and the cricketer didn’t shy away from expressing it.

In 2014, Dhawan was a guest on Comedy Nights With Kapil and during the episode, the host asked him which Bollywood actress he would like to take out on a date. Winning the hearts of the audience and his then-wife, the cricketer played it safe and said a husband will always be a husband in front of his wife. Read on to know all he said.

Advertisement

“Hum toh pehle hi haath jodte hai. Humari shaadi tudwani hai aapne (I fold my hands and excuse myself from this question. Do you want to break my marriage),” Shikhar Dhawan told Kapil Sharma. “Banda jitna marzi bada celebrity ho, biwi ke aage woh pati hi hai (No matter how big a celebrity one is, he is just a husband to his wife).”

Continuing further, Shikhar Dhawan gave a shout out to Aesha and said that she was his ‘favourite actress’ that he would like to take her out on a date. His response got a thumbs-up from Navjot Singh Sidhu and Kapil. He concluded by saying “Meri wife TV pe dekhegi show, taareef toh jaani chahiye (My wife will watch the show on TV, I should praise her).” Check it out!

Unfortunately, Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji are no longer together. The couple, who got married in 2012 split up earlier this week. Confirming the same – after eight years of marriage, Aesha posted an Instagram post reading, “I thought divorce was a dirty word until I became a 2 time divorcee. Funny how words can have such powerful meanings and associations. I experienced this first hand as a divorcee. The first time I went through a divorce I was soooooooo fu@kn scared. I felt like I had failed and I was doing something so wrong at that time.”

She added, “So now imagine, I have to go through it a second time. Woooahhhhhh. That is terrifying. Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary. All the feelings I felt when I went through it the first time came flooding in. Fear, failure and disappointment x 100. What does this mean for me? How does this define me and my relationship to marriage?”

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji are parents to share a son, Zoravar (born December 2014). Aesha also has two daughters from her first marriage, Aliyah and Rhea, who as per reports were later adopted by Dhawan

Must Read: Mallika Sherawat On Comedian Sugandha Mishra Mimicking Her: “I Never Thought Someone Could…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube