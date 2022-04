Actress Chhavi Mittal known for her roles in TV shows and movies has revealed on her Instagram handle about her struggle of fighting with breast cancer.

Advertisement

The actress had written an emotional and inspiring note to share how she is dealing with the illness.

Advertisement

“Dear breasts, This is an appreciation post for you. The first time I noticed your magic was when you gave me immense pleasure.. but your importance peaked when you fed both my babies. Today it’s my turn to stand by you when one of you fights cancer. Its not the best thing to happen, but it doesn’t have to bog my spirits down.”, Chhavi Mittal wrote.

Chhavi Mittal further wrote that it is not going to be easy for her to deal with it but she is prepared to fight with it.

“It’s not going to be easy, but it doesn’t have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn’t have to make me feel different. A big cheer for all breast cancer survivors.. you have no idea how much inspiration I draw from you today.”

Chhavi Mittal, an actress and mother of two added: “And also, for those of you who already know, thank you for being so supportive. Every call you make, every msg you send, every visit you pay me.. is appreciated no end and that’s all that makes a difference.”

After the post Chhavi Mittal’s fans and friends dropped their early recovery messages.

Actor Karan V Grover mentioned with heart emojis: “personification of strength..With u each step and all the way, anything u need”

Arjun Bijlani also sent his wishes, saying: “Once a fighter always a fighter. May god give u and ur family all the strength you need..”

Chhavi Mittal has co-founded Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT), a digital production company, along with her husband Mohit Hussein.

We just wish her a speedy recovery.

Must Read: Sakshi Tanwar On Her Special Appearance In Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: “It Felt Like A Homecoming To Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube