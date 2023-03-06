Jatin Singh Jamwal has made comeback to small screen after a gap of three years and the actor is happy to get a chance to work with producer Sandiip Sikcand for his recent project.

Jatin Singh was previously seen on ‘Chandra Nandhini’ and ‘Dhaii kilo Prem’.

Jatin revealed that his first project with Sandiip Sikcand was ‘Dhhai kilo Prem’ where he met him and got to know him, personally and professionally.

He mentioned: “Sandiip sir had always created an equal environment for all the actors on set either the lead or any other characters. He used to shower equal love on everyone so no one should feel that he or she is new in the industry.”

“Once in a general conversation after the end of ‘Dhhai kilo Prem’, I asked him What’s Next ? to which he replied, If you are wishing to take this as a long journey without any shortcut then have patience, you will get the right thing at a right time and you are in my mind.”

“I am going to cast you in my show whenever I will feel like that’s this is something made for you that day we are going to work together and here I bagged another role in his show,” he added

Jatin further added: “Whenever I used to feel demotivated he has always been there for me as a friend a guide, and a mentor. Sandiip Sikcand sir has always been my supporting pillar and apart from being a producer, he is also a very creative person. I belong to Punjab and I am the only one who has come to this Industry in my whole family. I have moved here to be an actor and in this unknown city, he has been always there for me to whom I can call at any time and ask for any kind of help.”

