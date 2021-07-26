Advertisement

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss is one of the popular and most-watched reality TV Show. The controversial reality show has been a platform for many artists to get fame. Controversial YouTuber CarryMinati seems to have a different opinion on the reality show.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, is well known for his roast videos and comedy skit. He also has another active YouTube channel named CarryLive, where posting videos of himself playing video games and imitating several celebrities.

In one of the old videos, CarryMinati was seen playing a PUBG game wherein a fellow player asked him about his thoughts on joining the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Carry responded to his question by saying, “Isse pehle na, I would rather accept 400 years of slavery, ok?.. before going to this show called Bigg Boss.”

CarryMinati has been a YouTuber since the age of 15. He had previously uploaded footage of his gameplay and reactions on the games like CS:GO on his YouTube channel Addicted A1. However, his YouTube Channel failed to make a mark with the audience. He later renamed the channel CarryDeol where he imitated Sunny Deol and posted videos of himself playing CS:GO.

Later, once again Ajey Nagar renamed his YouTube channel with the cool name of CarryMinati. Talking about how he came up with the name to Outlook India, he said, “The alias for me is just a cool sounding name. In the counter strike, it’s quite common that people keep their alias with ‘Carry’, which means a player who shields his entire team and leads the army, eliminating opposition singlehandedly. Minati comes from the word Illuminati.”

CarryMinati was named the ‘Next Generation Leader’ by TIME Magazine two years ago. Talking about it, he said, “At first, I didn’t know how massive it was but after the feature, I realised the honour. It motivated me to invest greater efforts into what I was doing and it felt incredible to be internally celebrated for expertise that was still in its’ nascent stages in India.”

