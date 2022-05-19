Beginning today, the prestigious Cannes Film Festival has seen Indian beauties like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, and Tamannaah Bhatia and more walking the red carpet for L’Oreal. As the pretty ladies unveiled their looks at the festival. But actress Helly Shah, who notes her debut at Cannes Film Festival and walking for L’Oréal Paris is definitely the one the fans are vouching for.

Helly, who made headlines with her debuting at Cannes film festival, the day has finally arrived with the fans going head over heels for her look. As the pictures revealed from the red carpet, where Helly was seen decked up from tip to toe in L’Oréal Paris make up, she made heads turn in a Ziad Nakad couture gown with a drape that fell perfectly on her petite frame. Keeping minimal accessorised. Her look instantly turned paparazzi’s favourite as it paid off really well.

For the unversed, Helly Shah walked the ramp for L’Oréal Paris for the first time and also is a debutant at Cannes film festival where she will be representing her upcoming movie Kaya Palat’s first look, which is written by Rahat Kazmi and Shoaib Nikash Shah and produced by Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, Tariq Khan Films, directed by Shoaib Nikash Shah.

