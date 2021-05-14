Sidharth Shukla enjoys a massive fan following in our country and ever since he has announced to be a part of Broken But Beautiful Season 3, his fans are going gaga over it. And guess what, the teaser is finally out and we can’t take our eyes off from his sizzling chemistry with Sonia Rathee. The duo plays the role of Agastya and Rumi in this unconventional love tale.

From the background music to the storyline, everything in the teaser looks so compelling and we definitely can’t wait for AltBalaji to release the trailer.

Sidharth Shukla will be seen playing the role of Agastya and Sonia Rathee will be seen playing the role of Rumi. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, AltBalaji wrote, “Obsession never ends, it shifts. Rumi aur Agastya ki story kuch aisi hi hai. Sometimes what you want may not be what you need. Watch out for the trailer; #BrokenButBeautiful3 streaming on 29th May on #ALTBalaji. We wish the announcement of our show could have come at a better time; still, we hope that #BrokenButBeautiful3 can serve as your break during these testing times. ❤️”

Our hearts are melting looking at these two. And we definitely can’t wait to see this incredible love saga of Sidharth Shukla & Sonia Rathee.

A user reacted to Sidharth and Sonia’s Broken But Beautiful Season 3 teaser on Instagram and commented, “Wishing the series all the best and hope it’s immensely successful and waiting to see Sidharth onscreen”. Another user commented, “Sidharth’s expression is killer 🔥🔥🔥 how can a person look this much hot during broken state 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️” A third user commented, “Waited for this day long 😍🔥 thank you . I am not crying 😍😍”

