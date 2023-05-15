Sumeet Vyas, who was recently seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in the Sudhir Mishra directorial ‘Afwaah’, is all geared up for his next web show ‘Blinded’, a corporate drama.

Till now the team has been totally tight-lipped about the project. For the first time, Sumeet opened up about his character in the show and said: “The series is a corporate drama and its language is totally corporate. This is a new thing for me, so I have been doing a lot of research and studying for this role.”

Talking about his learning process: “There are many technical terms that I am learning for my role. I have been observing banking-related activities, studying share markets so that when I am on the sets, it is easy for me to get into the character,” said Sumeet Vyas.

The actor, who worked for the first time with Nawazuddin and Bhumi in Afwaah said: “I really enjoyed working on the film. I have always been a great fan of Sudhir Mishra and it was a big opportunity for me to work with him.”

About his co-actors, Sumeet Vyas said: “Though I did not have many scenes with Nawazuddin, I got a chance to speak to him at length about cinema and our craft. He is a wonderful human being and actor.

And Bhumi, Sumeet Vyas added, “comes fully prepared for her role on the sets. She always knows what she has to do and that is the reason everybody wants to work with her these days.”

Blinded is a corporate drama directed by Ken Ghosh, who is known for his films ‘Ishq Vishk‘ and ‘Fida’ and the web series ‘Haq Se’, ‘Abhay’ and ‘State of Siege: Temple Attack’.

