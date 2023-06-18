Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has stepped into the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2 house as a contestant.

Pooja entered the house on Saturday night as the grand premiere took place. She joined Jia Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Baroacha and Falaq Naaz, among many others.

The second season marks the digital debut of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will be seen hosting the show.

Pooja Bhatt is the daughter of Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. She played her first leading role in Mahesh Bhatt’s television film Daddy in 1989.

Her biggest solo hit and big screen debut came with the musical hit, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, a remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood classic It Happened One Night.

She made her directorial debut with Paap in 2004, starring John Abraham and Udita Goswami. Since then, she has made four more directorial ventures: Holiday, Dhokha, Kajraare and Jism 2.

In 2020, Pooja returned to acting with Sadak 2, a sequel to the hit 1991 film. In 2021, Bhatt made her web series debut in the Netflix series Bombay Begums. In 2022, she appeared in Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

