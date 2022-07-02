Hina Khan is currently one of the biggest names in the small screen industry who starred in a fan favourite show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Recently, she grabbed a lot of attention for her Cannes red carpet look and was praised by many. Looking at her massive fan base, it is sure that whatever she does will be admired by all and due to the same the actress has now become a front runner to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT.

She also participated in the eighth season of Salman Khan-led BB and emerged as the runner-up. She later entered the 14th season along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan as a Toofani senior for the first few weeks.

Coming back to the topic, the second season of Bigg Boss OTT is on the news for the past few months after Karan Johar reportedly decided to step down due to Koffee With Karan. Earlier it was reported that Farah Khan might host the upcoming season but as per the latest report by TellyChakkar, Hina Khan is also being considered as KJo’s replacement.

Reportedly, Hina Khan has been approached by Bigg Boss OTT makers and they’re currently in talks with the actress. As of now, nothing has been confirmed yet but it’ll be a huge achievement for Hina if she agrees to host one of the biggest reality shows in India.

Meanwhile, the first season of BB OTT saw Divya Agarwal emerging as the winner, while Nishant Bhat was declared the first runner-up, followed by Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. Apart from Divya, the 3 contestants were later seen in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15.

