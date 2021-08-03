Advertisement

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, is all set to air from August 8. And the contestants who will be participating in the show have already been sent to quarantine. We also came to you with the names who will be locked inside amongst which one name was that of Manasvi Vasisht.

The actor, who we saw playing the character of Aryan Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, recently was finalised for the show. He was all set to enter the house but at the last moment, before he could have left his house for being quarantined, he was put on hold. And we also hear the actor may not be seen in the show.

Manasvi Vasisht who was approached by the makers for participation in Bigg Boss OTT was in discussion for the longest time. However, four days back he was finally confirmed to enter the show as a contestant. The news also made his fans excited, creating a buzz on the Internet.

Now, a reliable source says, “Manasvi who was supposed to get quarantined, last evening was informed two hours before he left his house to get quarantined that his participation has been put on hold due to a creative call.”

Meanwhile, a source who is close to Manasvi Vasisht confirmed the news to us and went on saying, “Yes, Manasvi is a little upset with the last-minute decision taken by the creatives. He was all excited to be a part of this exciting show. And he was aware his fans and people were supporting him and excited to be part of Bigg Boss. He is still hoping that the decision changes and he is open to be part of the show even in the future. But till then he is being extremely positive in doing some good work.”

Well, we are sure his fans will be highly upset with this last moment call by Bigg Boss OTT makers.

