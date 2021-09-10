Advertisement

After spending close to a month in the Bigg Boss OTT house, actress Akshara Singh and singer Milind Gaba were eliminated from the Karan Johar-hosted show on Sunday. Post her eviction, the Bhojpuri actress has now opened up about her stay in the house as well as the contestants with whom she spent weeks.

While talking to a publication, Akshara got candid about her equation with Shamita Shetty, the Mohabbatein actress calling her ‘gawaar (illiterate)’ and more. Read on to know all Ms Singh had to say about Shamita and the time they spent together on the reality show.

In an interview with Zoom Digital, Akshara Singh got candid about her equation with Shamita Shetty from Day 1 in the Bigg Boss OTT house. While recalling her fight with Shamita in the kitchen over salt, the eliminated contestant said, “First week Shamita ji ne mujhse baat hi nahi kari. Jab bhi baat hui, ek hi baat bolti thi ye toh gawaar hai. Matlab agar maine Hindi mein baat karli toh that means mai gawaar hu aur mujhe humesha daba ke unhone rakha (The first week, Shamita didn’t talk to me at all. Whenever she spoke to, she said only one thing, ‘She is illiterate.’ Just because I speak in Hindi, she called me illiterate and she always dominated me).”

Continuing further about Shamita Shetty’s behaviour, Akshara Singh added, “Bahut zor ka bhadakti thi mere upar. Shamita ji ko maine kuch din tak tolerate kiya lekin jab had se zada ho gaya, tab mai pounce back karne lagi (She used to get really angry at me. I tolerated her for a few days but when things went out of hand, I started retaliating).”

Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty have had several fights on Bigg Boss OTT. While Ms Singh had age-shamed the actress – saying she’s old enough to be her mother and even accused her of being an ill-mannered woman, Ms Shetty had said Akshara gets on her nerves.

