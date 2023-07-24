In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Falaq Naazz was shown the exit and this left Avinash Sachdev in shock.

Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Elvish Yadav, Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar were nominated for eviction this week.

Jad Hadid, Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev were in the bottom three, said the show’s host Salman Khan.

Later, a vote was taken by the housemates over who was least interested in the show among these three. Falaq was subsequently voted out.

Avinash, who has a soft corner for Falaq, asked her to wait for him outside the Bigg Boss house.

“I still can’t believe that you have to leave the show. I am not happy about it at all. Please wait for me outside the show,” he said.

Salman shared that Falaq’s eviction was a direct consequence of their votes. He also points out that Jad Hadid has often said that he wants to quit the show.

In the upcoming episode of the show, the house will be divided into angels and devils, where Manisha Rani and Bebika get into a war of words.

Bebika is heard telling Manisha that “aapki shakal igad rahi hai” as she is in the devil team and has to trouble the angel team.

Manisha is then heard saying: “Mardo se pyaar hai”, and then starts hugging Bebika, who gets angry and says “haath mat lagaye”.

