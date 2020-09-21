The Bigg Boss fever is on the rise. With just a couple of weeks left until the fourteenth season premieres, it’s time to go back in time and enjoy some of our favourite moments from the last 13 seasons. The upcoming season of the Salman Khan hosted show premieres on October 3.

Today we bring you one moment each from the earlier season that people remember even today. Yes, I know there are way too many moments we remember from each season, but these are the ones that stand out.

Take a look at the top moments from Bigg Boss Season 1 to Bigg Boss Season 13 that are hard to beat by anyone:

Bigg Boss 1- Rakhi Sawant & Her Numerous Fights

Rakhi Sawant – when we take this name what comes to mind? A noisemaker? Well, she was precisely that in the first season of the controversial reality show. While she did pick up arguments with almost everyone, she had the biggest clash with Kashmera Shah.

Bigg Boss 2 – 4 contestants broke out of the Bigg Boss house

It is not easy spending months in a closed/confined space, and it seems like Rahul Mahajan, Raja Chaudhury, Zulfi Sayed and Ashutosh Kaushik felt the same. The four male contestants attempted leaving the house by breaking the main door. Mahajan was called to the confession room soon after the door finally opened and was later removed from the show as he didn’t apologize.

Bigg Boss 3 – KRK Throws A Bottle At Rohit Verma

Bigg Boss was always violent (unfortunately). And Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK was as controversial there as he is in the real world. This actor (yes he is an actor) was famous for picking fights with everyone but this incident with Rohit Verma is what got him kicked out of the house. We feel bad though for Shamita Shetty as the flying bottle didn’t hit Verma but her.

Bigg Boss 4 – Dolly Bindra and Shweta Tiwari fight

These two hotheads were at each other’s throats the entire season. From calling each other names to going on family and even threatening to spill the beans on each other’s personal lives – Dolly Bindra and Shweta Tiwari did it all. Many of the other contestants had to ask as mediators and peacemakers to keep the warring women from actually getting physical.

Sara Khan Married Actor Ali Merchant On The Show

This season had another moment that was memorable for an altogether different reason. Actress Sara Khan tied the knot to real-life boyfriend, Ali Merchant on the reality show. All contestants, who were still part of the show, were part of the bridal party and helped make the day even memorable for the couple.

Bigg Boss 5 – What is this behaviour, Pooja Mishra!

This was a beginning to what Madhurima Tuli continued in the 13th edition the reality show. Pooja, who was often under the scanner for her rude behaviour to fellow inmates, lost her cool and kicked one of the dustbins in the house. On being questioned, she seemingly got more agitated and threatened to physically hurt another contestant and broke a mop as well. The broken piece missed hurting another contestant in the kitchen.

Bigg Boss 6: Imam Siddiqui Loses His Temper

If you want to see what is temper, watch Iman Siddiqui in the sixth season of Bigg Boss. This wild card entrant was capable of picking fights and arguments with everyone. Did you find him entertaining this season?

Bigg Boss 7: Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon’s love affair

This dynamic, dramatic and romantic relationship between Gauhar Khan and Kushal was one the reason people loved watching this edition of the show. The lovebirds had each others’ back throughout the show and walked out of the house as one. Unfortunately, they aren’t together currently at one point because they couldn’t bear to be apart.

Bigg Boss 8: P3G – Pritam, Puneet, Praneet, Gautam – Friendship & Its End

Nothing hurts more than friends parting ways and Pritam, Praneet, Puneet and Gautam experienced that while in the BB 8 house. From being best friends and having each other’s back, the friendship soured over a captaincy task.

Bigg Boss 9 – Price Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

The Bigg Boss 9 winner found his lady love while being an inmate in the controversial house. He proposed to her during the show and kept his promise and asked her out again when they were out of it. The couple is now happily married to each other.

Bigg Boss 10 – Swami Om Throwing Pee On Contestants

Unarguably the worst and most disgusting season of all till date. Personally, I downright hated this self-proclaimed Godman. When things weren’t going his way, Swami Om began throwing his pee on all the contestant. This lead to all the remaining contestants getting violent and demanding his eviction.

Bigg Boss 11 – Vikas Gupta Had A Meltdown

Shilpa Shetty and Vikas Gupta were nemeses even before entering the controversial reality show. The two didn’t shy away from showing their displeasure for each other. The seasons’ winner went out of her way to torture Vikas and did not give him a moment of peace. Vikas tried to run out of the house twice but was brought back by the show’s officials.

Bigg Boss 12 – Anup Jalota’s Romantic Proposal To Jasleen Matharu

Bigg Boss has seen many couples cosying up to each other and professing their love. So what was to stand out in this one? Well, it was between 65-year-old singer Anoop Jalota and his 28-year-old student, Jasleen Matharu. He professed to her during a romantic date organized by Salman Khan and referred to each other as girlfriend and boyfriend.

Bigg Boss 13 – Madhurima Tuli hit Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan

I doubt anyone is going to forget this incident that took place between exes Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. From always passing snide remarks to getting on each other’s nerves – this was something no one – inmates, viewers or Vishal – expected.

Well, with these memories fresh in mind, how excited are you for Bigg Boss 14? Some of the confirmed contestants of the latest edition include Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sara Gurpal and many more.

Which moment from the last 13 seasons is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

